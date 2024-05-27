Romania expands water pumping system to irrigate 2.2 mln ha of arable land

Romania is investing EUR 300 million from the national budget this year to expand the water pumping system from 1.6 million ha to 2.2 million ha, minister of agriculture Florin Barbu announced. He also said that EUR 400 million will be made available for farmers to develop irrigation systems on the land covered by the water pumping system developed by the state.

However, minister Barbu added that the final decision to develop such systems and use them depends on the farmers’ decision, Bursa.ro reported.

In 2023, although the water pumping system covered 1.4 million ha, only 540,000 ha were irrigated.

Another irrigation project Romania is developing is the Siret-Baragan channel, which is supposed to bring water gravitationally from the northeastern part of Romania to the farming-intensive southeastern region of Baragan.

The work on a 33km section of the 198km channel will begin in September and is expected to last three years. The completion of the project is estimated to cost EUR 800 million and will provide water to 0.38 million ha of arable land. As opposed to the existing irrigation systems currently in use, the water will be transported gravitationally at a lower cost.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)