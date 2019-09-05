Romania tops EU’s internal migration ranking

Romania is the country with the highest percentage of citizens living abroad in another EU member state (14.6%), according to a study published by Politico, local G4media.ro reported.

The largest communities of Romanians in Europe are in Italy (1.2 million), Spain (0.75 million) and Germany (0.6 million), according to the study.

Other countries with high internal migration rates are Lithuania (11.8%), Croatia (10.7%), Portugal (10.6%), Bulgaria (10.4%) and Latvia (10.2%). In contrast, only 1% of the French and Germans live in other territories of the EU.

Romanians form the largest expat community in Italy and Spain, the second-largest such community in Germany. In the United Kingdom, they form the third-largest community, close to that of the Irish nationals.

