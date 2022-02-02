Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence

02 February 2022
Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila said on February 1 that the country "may return to normal" at the end of March, and thus there will be no need to extend the state of alert.

However, he added, difficult days are still ahead, when over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases per day will be reported.

On February 1, Romania reported a record number of 40,018 Covid-19 cases - one-third of the number of tests carried out in the day.

Rafila declared on Tuesday, speaking for the public TV station, that he is confident that Romania will return to normal, including regular economic activity, by the end of March.

"I think we will return to normal by the end of March. Normal means that the alert state will probably no longer be needed. I had many meetings with representatives of various industries: tourism, HoReCa, large retailers, large investors in Romania. Everyone wants predictability, a sincere discussion that will make it possible to restart the economy, and I think that by the end of March, we can have very serious discussions so that people know what to do in the coming months," the minister of health said, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003. 

 

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

