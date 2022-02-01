Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Romania's daily Covid-19 cases exceed 40,000, another record high

01 February 2022
Romania reported 40,018 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count to date.

The daily tally previously peaked at 34,255 on January 26, and remained above 30,000, with the exception of weekend days, when fewer tests are performed.

The February 1 cases were reported after 122,640 tests were carried out: 36,146 PCR tests and 86,494 rapid ones, the authorities announced in the daily report.

Bucharest added 5,674 cases, while more than 1,000 cases were reported in Timiș county (1,867), Cluj (1,638), Bihor (1,320), Constanța (1,287), Brașov (1,200), and Iași (1035).

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 60,122 after 97 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,981 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 200 more than in the previous days, and 937 patients were admitted to intensive care units, 34 more than on Monday. Of those admitted, 823 are minors. 

By February 1, 2,256,543 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,919,254 patients recovered.

Last week, health minister Alexandru Rafila warned that the number of daily cases could reach new highs as more tests are carried out.

COVID
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

