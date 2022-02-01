Romania’s daily Covid-19 cases exceed 40,000, another record high

Romania reported 40,018 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count to date.

The daily tally previously peaked at 34,255 on January 26, and remained above 30,000, with the exception of weekend days, when fewer tests are performed.

The February 1 cases were reported after 122,640 tests were carried out: 36,146 PCR tests and 86,494 rapid ones, the authorities announced in the daily report.

Bucharest added 5,674 cases, while more than 1,000 cases were reported in Timiș county (1,867), Cluj (1,638), Bihor (1,320), Constanța (1,287), Brașov (1,200), and Iași (1035).

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 60,122 after 97 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,981 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 200 more than in the previous days, and 937 patients were admitted to intensive care units, 34 more than on Monday. Of those admitted, 823 are minors.

By February 1, 2,256,543 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,919,254 patients recovered.

Last week, health minister Alexandru Rafila warned that the number of daily cases could reach new highs as more tests are carried out.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik / Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com