FTSE Russell confirms Romania “on track” to be included in Emerging Market indices

The global index provider FTSE Russell announced in its March 2020 Interim Review a series of clarifications in the case of Romania’s upgrade from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status, Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced.

In brief, Romania is on track to be included in the FTSE Russell Emerging Market indices in September 2020, but adding the eight Romanian monitored companies to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) depends on whether a minimum of two (of the eight) securities meet the FTSE Global All Cap Index eligibility requirements as of June 30, 2020.

Based on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) calculations and the current free float values, at the end of March 2020, there were two Romanian companies that were eligible to be included in the FTSE Emerging Market indices, namely lender Banca Transilvania (TLV) and electricity producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), and they should continue to meet the liquidity criteria in the next three months.

(Photo: Pixabay)

