Romania’s electro-IT market contracts 9% y/y in Q1 amid delayed purchases

Romania’s electro-IT market declined by 9% y/y in the first quarter of 2026, marking broad-based weakness across telecom, electronics, IT, and home appliances, according to GfK Market Intelligence data cited by Amica Romania, part of Amica Group. The contraction placed Romania among the weakest-performing markets in Central and Eastern Europe, alongside Poland, in contrast with growth recorded in Hungary (+14%) and the Czech Republic (+7%), according to Revista Biz.

The downturn was driven by declining demand in key appliance segments, with large home appliances falling by around 15% and small appliances by 8%, as consumers increasingly delayed non-essential purchases and prioritised replacements only when necessary, Amica Romania said. Globally, the electro-IT market increased by 9% in value over the same period.

“We see a clear process of postponing purchases,” said Mioara Bolozan, Amica Country Manager SEE, adding that buying behaviour has shifted towards promotions and necessity-driven replacement cycles.

Amica expects the market to remain split in the second half of the year, with growing pressure on mid-range products, while demand is concentrated at entry-level and premium segments. The premium segment accounts for less than 10% of the market, while energy efficiency remains a secondary factor in purchasing decisions, influencing only 4-5% of buyers willing to pay significantly higher prices.

iulian@romania-insider.com