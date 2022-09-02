Sports

 

 

Romanian swimmers claim two more medals at World Junior Championships in Lima

02 September 2022
Romanian swimmers keep winning medals at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima. The latest wins include a silver medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and bronze in the men's 800m freestyle race.

A European junior vice-champion this summer in Otopeni, Romania's mixed relay team ended the World Junior Swimming Championships final in second place. David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Bianca Costea and Rebecca Diaconescu finished the race with a time of 3:30.39 min. Hungary ranked first, and Italy finished third.

Also, Romanian Vlad Stancu claimed bronze in the men's 800m freestyle event, with a time of 7:56.14. Spain's Carlos Garach Benito won the gold (7:52.73), and Turkish Batuhan Filiz finished second (7:55:61).

So far, Romanian swimmers have won a total of five medals at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima. The competition ends on September 4.

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)

