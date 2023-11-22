Romania’s Astra Museum wins Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award third year in a row

The largest open-air museum in Europe, the Astra Museum in Sibiu, has won the prestigious "Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award" for the third consecutive year, based on reviews from travelers worldwide.

The museum, set in Dumbrava Sibiului, features 400 peasant houses filled with antique objects that recreate the image of a village as it once was. It covers an area of approximately 100 hectares.

Visitors can stroll among peasant households, craft workshops, wooden churches, shrines, mountain pastures, water mills, and windmills that evoke the simple life of the countryside, Euronews Romania reported.

The Astra Museum boasts no less than 10 kilometers of pathways, and many of the houses are open and accessible for exploration. Visitors can enter the courtyards and even the interiors of the houses. For those who tire easily, there's the option to tour the museum by horse-drawn carriage in just an hour.

In addition to many other awards, in 2021, the Astra Museum received three Michelin stars in the Michelin Anniversary Guide "Romania 500 Landscapes, Destinations, and Experiences." This year, it once again earned the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Awards, given based on reviews and opinions left online by tourists from around the world.

The Astra Museum is featured on the tripadvisor.com website under the category "Things to do," meaning things that a traveler/tourist should do/see when visiting Sibiu. The TripAdvisor page for the museum features 1277 photos posted by visitors, as well as 968 reviews, 671 of which rate the establishment as “excellent.”

The entrance fee for the Astra Museum in Sibiu is RON 35 (EUR 7) for adults, RON 15 for seniors, and RON 9 for students. Children under six years old have free admission.

TripAdvisor is the largest travel site in the world, with over 400 million unique visitors and nearly half a billion comments/reviews about tourist units from all over the world.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul Astra on Facebook)