Romania’s dinosaur park in Râșnov welcomed over 455,000 visitors in 2023

Dino Parc Râșnov, the open-air museum in central Romania and the largest dinosaur park in southeastern Europe, welcomed more than 455,000 visitors in 2023. This makes it the most visited theme park in the country, according to its representatives.

Of the total number of visitors, 55,000 were children and teachers who benefited from free admission within the Școala Altfel/School Differently and Săptămâna Verde/Green Week programs.

The majority of visitors came from Bucharest and Ilfov (21.6%), Brașov (7.06%), and Constanța (5.82%). As for foreign tourists, most of those who visited the park were from the Republic of Moldova (58.86%), Spain (9.80%), Germany (7.84%), and Israel (7.84%).

“We are, by far, the favorite destination for families with children of all ages, kids eager to play in nature, within a framework conducive to relaxation, but also to the discovery of information about the 120 scientifically attested life-sized dinosaurs,” said Adrian Apostu, General Manager of Dino Parc Râșnov.

According to him, the park plans to continue investments in 2024, in the exhibition of the largest animatronic dinosaurs, the installation of exclusive play areas that align with the park’s theme, and the creation of new exhibition spaces in collaboration with partners from both Romania and abroad.

A study conducted between February 8 and 15, 2024, revealed that Dino Parc Râșnov is a preferred destination for families, with 88% of respondents expressing this preference, the press release said. Among the attractions, 83% of visitors appreciated the exhibition of 120 life-sized dinosaurs, followed by the volcano and the platform simulating an eruption and an earthquake (5%).

Dino Parc Râșnov covers 4 hectares and features a trail with more than 120 life-size dinosaurs. Other activities include a tree adventure trail, two children’s playgrounds, a maze room with lasers, a children’s painting workshop, a 9D and an open-air cinema, as well as various national and international science exhibitions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dino Parc)