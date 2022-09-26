Social

Health minister: 3 mln expired COVID vaccine doses destroyed in Romania so far

26 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has so far destroyed about 3 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses, health minister Alexandru Rafila said. Another 3 million doses will most likely have the same fate, as they will expire by the end of the year.

Asked how much money Romania put into the vaccines it did not use, Rafila spoke of EUR 100-200 million.

"Of course, it's complicated to calculate because you also have to add the doses that are still in stock and that we haven't used and are unlikely to use. I think we have about 7-8 million in stock at the moment, and with the others I told you about, we will probably reach a consistent figure. If we're talking about 15 million vaccine doses, it's probably EUR 100-200 million, I can't tell you exactly," Rafila told local news channel Antena 3, News.ro reported.

Minister Rafila also said that, under the contract, Romania is still to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"It's a delicate situation, I personally tried to find a solution. Beyond appetite, there are some contractual obligations. This year we are going to receive about 11.2 million doses of vaccine, and next year about 19 million doses of vaccine. This is the contractual provision. […] I had discussions with the Commission and the producers. I hope, and we are on the verge of obtaining a reduction of about 80% of this year's contract, and the vaccine that should come to Romania should be with the new formula," Alexandru Rafila said.

About a month ago, the health minister said Romania has 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Sanatatii)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Social

Health minister: 3 mln expired COVID vaccine doses destroyed in Romania so far

26 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has so far destroyed about 3 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses, health minister Alexandru Rafila said. Another 3 million doses will most likely have the same fate, as they will expire by the end of the year.

Asked how much money Romania put into the vaccines it did not use, Rafila spoke of EUR 100-200 million.

"Of course, it's complicated to calculate because you also have to add the doses that are still in stock and that we haven't used and are unlikely to use. I think we have about 7-8 million in stock at the moment, and with the others I told you about, we will probably reach a consistent figure. If we're talking about 15 million vaccine doses, it's probably EUR 100-200 million, I can't tell you exactly," Rafila told local news channel Antena 3, News.ro reported.

Minister Rafila also said that, under the contract, Romania is still to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"It's a delicate situation, I personally tried to find a solution. Beyond appetite, there are some contractual obligations. This year we are going to receive about 11.2 million doses of vaccine, and next year about 19 million doses of vaccine. This is the contractual provision. […] I had discussions with the Commission and the producers. I hope, and we are on the verge of obtaining a reduction of about 80% of this year's contract, and the vaccine that should come to Romania should be with the new formula," Alexandru Rafila said.

About a month ago, the health minister said Romania has 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Sanatatii)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University