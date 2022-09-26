Romania prompts diplomatic row by denying entry to Russia Today journalists

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zaharova, accuses Romania of violating the Charter and Convention of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) after the country withdrew the visas of 14 members of the delegation supposed to take part in an event scheduled on September 26.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in its turn, said that the 14 people, journalists of Russia Today, were improperly notified as Russian officials.

Russia claims that Romania's decision is intended to affect the chances of the Russian candidate for the post of general secretary of the ITU, News.ro reported. The Russian candidate is running against a US candidate.

In response, the Romanian ministry specified that entry visas were granted to all the officials designated by the Russian Federation as members of the official delegation of this state to the ITU Conference in Bucharest, namely 17, according to the request of the Russian side.

"The accusation of the Russian side according to which this measure would aim at affecting the chances of a Russian candidate to be elected to a leadership position within the organization is completely absurd and clearly unfounded," the MAE also transmitted.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)