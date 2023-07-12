Romania’s star swimmer David Popovici to study psychology at the University of Bucharest

David Popovici, Romania’s star swimming champion, recently said that he will be a student at the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences at the University of Bucharest starting in autumn.

"Officially, I will be a student at the University of Bucharest from autumn. I have chosen the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences (FPSE) at the University of Bucharest because I feel inclined towards this field, and I know that the best learning environment is the one where you have your family and friends close by. See you in the University of Bucharest campus in Panduri in autumn," wrote Popovici on Facebook, cited by Digi24.

David is confident in his choice. "I am sure that I have made the right choice, and I am happy that, alongside my academic activities, I will also receive support in achieving new accomplishments in the field that has brought me the most beautiful achievements, swimming. I hope that the three years of studying at FPSE will surprise me with the diversity of knowledge acquired at UB, with how the professors approach the field I am passionate about, and, perhaps most importantly, I hope to meet people with whom I can create strong and quality connections," he said.

According to World Aquatics, at only 18 years of age, David has already won 15 gold medals at various swimming championships. In April this year, he also booked his ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

(Photo source: FRNPM on facebook)