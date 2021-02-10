Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Romania to launch online COVID-19 vaccination waiting list

10 February 2021
People who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will also have the option to sign up on a waiting list, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of Romania’s national vaccination campaign. The waiting list will be created in the online platform currently used for vaccine appointments.

“When signing up on the platform, a person opts to enter the waiting list, selects a vaccination center, and will see how many people have already signed up on the list. Once a spot opens up, people on the waiting list will be notified by text message and email, and they will have 24 hours to book an appointment at the center they have opted for," Gheorghita explained, according to News.ro. In case one person refuses the appointment, the system will notify the next person on the list.

Moreover, those on the waiting list will also be notified when a new vaccination center opens. Thus, they will also have the option to take their names off the waiting list and schedule an appointment in these centers.

Valeriu Gheorghita also said that the authorities plan to set up mobile vaccination centers for people in rural areas.

According to the vaccination campaign coordinator, almost 530,000 people have booked an appointment to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between February 10 and April 17, while nearly 884,000 are registered for the second dose. Among them, more than 25 people aged over 100 years.

By February 9, Romania has received more than 1.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, and 981,610 have been distributed, Gheorghita also said, according to Agerpres. Currently, the country has a stock of about 254,839 doses.

Romania received the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week. People aged between 18 and 55 years can schedule appointments for this vaccine starting February 10.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
People who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will also have the option to sign up on a waiting list, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of Romania’s national vaccination campaign. The waiting list will be created in the online platform currently used for vaccine appointments.

“When signing up on the platform, a person opts to enter the waiting list, selects a vaccination center, and will see how many people have already signed up on the list. Once a spot opens up, people on the waiting list will be notified by text message and email, and they will have 24 hours to book an appointment at the center they have opted for," Gheorghita explained, according to News.ro. In case one person refuses the appointment, the system will notify the next person on the list.

Moreover, those on the waiting list will also be notified when a new vaccination center opens. Thus, they will also have the option to take their names off the waiting list and schedule an appointment in these centers.

Valeriu Gheorghita also said that the authorities plan to set up mobile vaccination centers for people in rural areas.

According to the vaccination campaign coordinator, almost 530,000 people have booked an appointment to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between February 10 and April 17, while nearly 884,000 are registered for the second dose. Among them, more than 25 people aged over 100 years.

By February 9, Romania has received more than 1.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, and 981,610 have been distributed, Gheorghita also said, according to Agerpres. Currently, the country has a stock of about 254,839 doses.

Romania received the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week. People aged between 18 and 55 years can schedule appointments for this vaccine starting February 10.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

