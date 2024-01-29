Sports

Red Bull Cliff Diving: Romania’s Constantin Popovici crowned men’s champion

29 January 2024

Romania’s Constantin Popovici is the champion of the men’s category at the Red Bull Cliff Diving competition. He won the final stage of the 2023 season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in New Zealand and also took first place in the overall ranking, the Romanian Swimming Federation announced.

In Auckland, Popovici won with a total of 413.90 points, being closely followed by another Romanian athlete, Cătălin Preda - with 411.65 points. Spaniard Carlos Gimeno was next, with 404.15 points.

At the same time, in the final ranking for 2023, Constantin Popovici ranked first with a total of 1,032 points. Cătălin Preda was 4th, with 703 points.

In February, Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Preda will be in Doha, at the World Aquatics Championships. In 2023, the two won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the World Championship in Fukuoka.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNMP)

1

