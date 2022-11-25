Romanian President speaks of better energy connection with Moldova

The energy connections between Romania and the Republic of Moldova should be tightened, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated, answering a question about whether Romania can help its neighbour handle the energy crisis.

The issue occurred after a massive missile attack conducted by Russia in Ukraine pushed Moldova into the second major blackout this fall.

Romania currently provides 80% of the electricity used in Moldova – but the energy is supplied via Ukraine's power grid, as no direct interconnectors between Romania and Moldova are in use. A regional facility not used as an interconnector could be converted to be used for the direct transfer of electricity to Moldova, but this would be insufficient.

"We have plans, they are being tackled, and I hope that in a short time, not in a few weeks, but in a relatively short time, these issues will be clearly improved because, in the medium and longer term, we can help the Republic of Moldova in an effectively only to the extent that these interconnections are developed," President Iohannis said at a press conference in Riga after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, Agerpres reported.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)