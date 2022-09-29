Romania condemns the so-called referendums in Ukraine's occupied territories

Romania reiterated its condemnation, "in the firmest terms," of the so-called "referendums" held between September 23 and 27 in the regions illegally occupied by Russian troops in Ukraine, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"Romania reaffirms its firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and calls on all states to reject the Russian Federation's attempts to illegally annex territories of another state or any similar actions."

MAE states that, by organizing these so-called "referendums," the Russian Federation demonstrates once again that it is acting in violation of the fundamental principles of international law and contrary to the responsibilities that a permanent member of the UN Security Council has, as the guarantor of peace and security in the world.

"This behaviour cannot be tolerated by the international community", emphasizes the MAE.

The ministry points to the Resolution regarding "Aggression against Ukraine," adopted with an overwhelming majority on March 2 by the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that no territorial gain achieved through the use of force or the threat of force can be recognized as legal.

(Photo source: Sjankauskas/Dreamstime.com)