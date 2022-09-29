Politics

Romania condemns the so-called referendums in Ukraine's occupied territories

29 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reiterated its condemnation, "in the firmest terms," of the so-called "referendums" held between September 23 and 27 in the regions illegally occupied by Russian troops in Ukraine, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"Romania reaffirms its firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and calls on all states to reject the Russian Federation's attempts to illegally annex territories of another state or any similar actions."

MAE states that, by organizing these so-called "referendums," the Russian Federation demonstrates once again that it is acting in violation of the fundamental principles of international law and contrary to the responsibilities that a permanent member of the UN Security Council has, as the guarantor of peace and security in the world.

"This behaviour cannot be tolerated by the international community", emphasizes the MAE.

The ministry points to the Resolution regarding "Aggression against Ukraine," adopted with an overwhelming majority on March 2 by the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that no territorial gain achieved through the use of force or the threat of force can be recognized as legal.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania condemns the so-called referendums in Ukraine's occupied territories

29 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reiterated its condemnation, "in the firmest terms," of the so-called "referendums" held between September 23 and 27 in the regions illegally occupied by Russian troops in Ukraine, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"Romania reaffirms its firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and calls on all states to reject the Russian Federation's attempts to illegally annex territories of another state or any similar actions."

MAE states that, by organizing these so-called "referendums," the Russian Federation demonstrates once again that it is acting in violation of the fundamental principles of international law and contrary to the responsibilities that a permanent member of the UN Security Council has, as the guarantor of peace and security in the world.

"This behaviour cannot be tolerated by the international community", emphasizes the MAE.

The ministry points to the Resolution regarding "Aggression against Ukraine," adopted with an overwhelming majority on March 2 by the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that no territorial gain achieved through the use of force or the threat of force can be recognized as legal.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca