Romanian officials condemn Putin's call to mobilize more troops for the war in Ukraine

Romanian officials, including president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, joined other world leaders in condemning the Russian president's call for partial mobilization of military reservists, which they say represents an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Soon after Vladimir Putin's call on Wednesday, September 21, president Klaus Iohannis said on Twitter: "Romania strongly condemns President Putin's announcement about Russia's next steps towards further escalation of its illegal war against Ukraine. Romania reiterates its call for Russia to stop immediately its aggression against Ukraine and to fully withdraw all its armed forces."

In his turn, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca opened the day's government meeting with a reaction to the same announcement, saying he took note of the Russian leader's statement "with concern."

"We maintain a balanced attitude and will continue to calmly analyze the evolution of the situation together with our NATO allies and partners in the European Union. I also express my hope that the situation in the conflict zone will not escalate," the PM said.

Bogdan Aurescu, the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, also condemned Russia's plans for military mobilization and the proposed referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine. He wrote on Twitter: "At the extraordinary FMs Mtg today in margins of #UNGA, I reiterated RO firm condemnation of Russia's further escalation of the illegal war against UA, by planning to hold illegal 'referenda' in occupied parts of Ukraine, by deciding mobilization & by threatening to use nuclear force."

Minister Auresucu then shared a second message that said: "I also reiterated RO support for the independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders & advocated for swiftly adopting a new, substantive package of EU sanctions against Russia, in response to the recent escalation."

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists on September 21 to increase the country's forces in Ukraine. The order, which applies to up to 300,000 military reservists, sparked protests in Russia and pushed some to find ways to leave the country, the Associated Press reported. About 1,200 arrests have also been made in Russia during the street demonstrations.

