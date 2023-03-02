Romania to check whether TikTok poses security issues

The authorities in Romania have started an analysis at the government level to see whether the TikTok application, currently used without bans even by parliamentarians and public institutions, poses any security threats in the case of Romania, announced the minister of digitalization, Sebastian Burduja.

He said a decision would be issued when the review is complete.

The European Commission has banned its staff from using TikTok, citing concerns about the security and data collection practices of the app owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Staff have been ordered to delete the app from their mobile phones and work devices, including personal devices that use work apps.

Asked what risk of cyber attacks the use of TikTok also entails in Romania, minister Sebastian Burduja said that "it is something we are currently evaluating with all the institutions involved," Profit.ro reported.

The minister also showed that the recently adopted cyber security law, which was declared constitutional, can allow intervention in such cases.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prykhodov | Dreamstime.com)