Romania wins bronze medals at Culinary World Cup 2022

Romanian chefs earned a bronze medal in the regional teams category of the Culinary World Cup 2022, while in the individual category they won seven bronze medals and one silver one.

The competition took place in Luxembourg and is the first major event after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Gastronomy specialists from Galati, Brăila, Vaslui, Brașov, Târgoviște, and Oradea were part of the Romanian team that won the bronze medal.

“We took sustainability as a theme. We started with a phoenix bird that was our chocolate centerpiece. […] Our table consisted of six sections. A section of egg whites, a festive platter, the third section of starters where we had two starters - one cold and one warm, a gourmet menu section. Then we had four types of pastry cakes and the last section of petits fours,” Cerasela Lungu, master chef and captain of the Romanian team, told Euronews.

Lungu also explained that the Romanian team chose not to prepare traditional Romanian food because “international judges do not understand our gastronomy 100%.”

“Our chefs have always been very good. They returned with medals each time, even gold at one point. They know how to make extraordinary dishes and add taste," said Laurentiu Măță, director of the National Association of Chefs in Tourism.

