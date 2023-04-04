Balneotherapy treatments have resumed in the Borsec resort located in Harghita county, central Romania, after a 22-year hiatus. The resort welcomed its first patients this week.

According to a press release from the Borsec City Hall, resuming the treatments at the Borsec resort is an extremely important step in the process of repositioning the locality on the map of Romania’s spa tourism.

"After obtaining all the necessary approvals and concluding the relevant contracts, the first patients have already arrived […] at Fontana to benefit from balneotherapy services. Intense preparations have been made in the recent period to facilitate these services, and as the final step in the process of obtaining authorizations, the Ministry of Health has issued approval for balneotherapy-physiotherapy treatments. A contract was then signed with the Harghita county’s state health insurance agency for the provision of medical services in outpatient specialist medical care," the press release said, cited by G4Media.

The director of the Fontana center, Tamara-Ana Proca, emphasized that the treatment center offers a wide range of services, modern equipment, and qualified personnel. Medical consultations are provided at the resort by a specialist born in Borsec who has taken on the task of relaunching the balneotherapy services in the tourist resort.

"Balneotherapy, physiotherapy, and physical therapy treatments are provided by qualified therapists with modern and efficient equipment. Among the treatments prescribed are hydrotherapy, hydrokinetic therapy, physical therapy, thermotherapy, various physiotherapies, and medical massage therapies," the official press release says.

Mayor Mik József argued that the relaunch of balneotherapy services is an important achievement for the resort. The old treatment center was closed in 2001, he says, which led to the interruption of medical treatments and the loss of Borsec’s status as a balneotherapeutic resort. After the construction of the Fontana complex, the city was able to regain this status and, more importantly, receive patients who require medical treatment.

"Tourism in Borsec was based on medical treatments. With their cessation in 2001, the resort lost its attractiveness. We worked hard for this moment, and now we are reaping the rewards of several years of work. I am convinced that we are taking decisive steps towards the relaunch of tourism in Borsec," the mayor said.

(Photo source: Fontana Borsec on Facebook)