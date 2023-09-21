Sports

World championships: 12 gymnasts compete for Romania in Antwerp

21 September 2023

Twelve athletes will represent Romania at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships hosted by Antwerp, in Belgium, between September 30 and October 8. The Romanian delegation will leave for Belgium on Monday, September 25.

Ana Maria Bărbosu, Sabrina Maneca Voinea, Lilia Cosman, Amalia Ghigoarță, Andreea Preda, and Ella Oprea Cretu will enter qualifications on October 2, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced. They will be accompanied by coaches Corina Moroșan, Camelia Voinea, Patrick Kiens, Florin Cotuțiu, and Jones Daymo.

Meanwhile, in the men's competition, Romania will be represented by Gabriel Burtanete, Robert Burtanete, Andrei Muntean, Roland Modoianu, Nicholas Țarcă, and Emilian Neagu. They will compete in the qualifiers on September 30.

The men's team also includes coaches Marius Berbecar, Marius Urzică, and Gerard Speerstra.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Gimnastica)

1

