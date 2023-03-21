Romania announces EUR 1.3 mln aid to Turkey, Syria after earthquake

Minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu recently announced a new package of financial assistance from Romania for Turkey and Syria worth a total of EUR 1.3 million.

The announcement was made during the international donors' conference held on Monday in Brussels.

Aurescu said Romania is committed to continuing to support humanitarian efforts to assist the affected populations in the two countries, as well as efforts toward recovery and reconstruction. He also noted that Romania was the first EU member state to provide on-site assistance by sending search and rescue teams and medical teams to Turkey, and basic necessities to Syria through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, according to Digi24.

During the meeting, the Turkish minister of foreign affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, thanked Romania for its support in the context of the earthquake.

At the same time, he highlighted the emergency humanitarian assistance provided by Romania to the Syrian population, which was severely affected by the earthquake, against the backdrop of the already serious humanitarian situation in recent years. He emphasized, in this context, the importance of identifying a political solution for lasting peace in Syria, based on existing UN initiatives.

The contribution announced by Romania includes EUR 600,000 in the form of humanitarian assistance, equally divided between the two states, as well as EUR 700,000 to support rapid recovery efforts in Turkey.

This new financial commitment complements the humanitarian assistance already provided to Syria, consisting of over 43 tons of clothing, food, and basic medical supplies, which have been distributed to the Syrian population in all earthquake-affected areas.

