Romania among the countries with the cheapest camping locations

Romania is among the countries with the cheapest locations for camping, at an average price of only EUR 15.63, according to the travel and booking platform Camping.info.

The average price per night for camping in Romania places the country in the top 5 cheapest camping locations in Europe. Tourists can also enjoy affordable locations in Moldova (EUR 14.67 per night), Turkey (EUR 14.59 per night), North Macedonia (EUR 14.20 per night), and Albania (EUR 13.05 per night), according to camping.info cited by Economedia.ro.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are Switzerland (EUR 38.01 per night), Italy (EUR 37.89 per night), and Croatia (EUR 37.38 per night).

Revenue in the camping segment in Romania is projected to reach USD 2.23 million in 2023, according to Statista. The segment's annual growth rate stands at 0.86%. The number of users is expected to amount to 44,420 by 2027.

Camping.info reports that prices for camping in Europe vary, with the lowest starting at EUR 13.05 per night and the most expensive option at EUR 38.01 per night. The prices include electricity and local taxes during the peak season.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com)