Where nature meets comfort: Romania spots to go glamping

A love of the outdoors doesn’t necessarily have to come with Spartan accommodation options. Romania is catching on with the glamping trend and several venues are offering a range of amenities not usually associated with the “traditional” camping. We list some of the options below.

Photo: Sunrise Glamping Retreat on Facebook

Located in a picturesque area, Sunrise Glamping Retreat welcomes visitors to a comfortable stay inside spacious tents set up on a meadow in Galeșu. Tourists can enjoy the night sky or admire the sunrise from their own terrace, do some bird watching and even see wild animals. A Jacuzzi (ciubăr) with water heated on a wood fire is also available. For trips in the area, Vidraru Lake and Moldoveanu Peak are both close by. More details about booking options here. The retreat is located in Galeșu, Argeș county.

Photo: Camping Valea Iarului on Facebook

At the foothills of Retezat Mountains, Camping Valea Iarului offers accommodation in tents furnished to the standards of a hotel room. The tents are raised on a wooden platform and have a small, open-air terrace. Each tent has 3 beds and the accommodation price covers the access to showers and toilets. The site is a good starting point for various mountain trails, towards Iorgovanu or Oslea peaks, or to Domogled National Park. More about the booking options here. The camping is located in Valea Iarului, Uricani, Hunedoara county.

For a relaxing stay close to the sea, an option could be Nomadia Glamping Retreat, which features a luxurious tent décor, inspired from oriental fairy tales. More details here.

Photo: Harmonie Predeal on Facebook

Also on the nature-meets-comfort side, Harmonie tourist complex in Predeal offers accommodation in three tree houses. A stay there comes with beautiful views to the Bucegi and Piatra Craiului mountains, in a quiet setting, close to the forest. The three tree houses have different designs but are built for comfort while experiencing the best of nature. More about the accommodation options here.

Photo: Hotel of Ice on Facebook

The Ice Hotel at Bâlea Lake is another example of how far a love of the outdoors can go. Built yearly in Făgăraș Mountains from huge blocks of ice and snow, every time with a different theme and decor. Accommodation is available in double rooms or igloos, where the furniture, including the beds, is made of ice blocks. For those who cannot cope with the experience of the hotel, the nearby Bâlea Cabin offers a warmer environment. During winter, the hotel can be reached by cable car as the high-altitude road Transfăgărăşan is closed for traffic until summer. More info about the accommodation options here.

(Opening photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]