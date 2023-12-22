Romanian Defense Ministry signs contract with arms maker Rheinmetall to modernize anti-aircraft artillery

Romania’s Ministry of Defense recently commissioned German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to modernize the country’s anti-aircraft artillery systems.

Worth EUR 328 million, the contract is the company’s first in Romania. It includes the delivery of a total of four systems as well as training, spare parts and other services.

Two systems are to be delivered within the next two years and two more within three years.

“With this first extensive order from the Romanian government, we are strengthening our footprint in Central Europe. It underlines Rheinmetall's leading role as a systems provider for ground-based air defense. We are pleased to be able to further strengthen the defense capability of the EU and NATO on the eastern flank with this order,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, cited in the press release.

Rheinmetall, based in Dusseldorf, Germany, has been operating a service hub for the maintenance and repair of military vehicles near the Romanian city of Satu Mare, close to the border with Ukraine, for several months.

The performance description for each system includes in detail: an Oerlikon Skynex Control Node 1 fire control system, an X-TAR3D (X-Band Tactical Acquisition Radar 3D) search radar, six 35mm twin guns of the Oerlikon Twin Gun GDF009 TREO type including autoloader and two heavy-duty special trucks to transport the fire control system and the search radar.

The air defense solution Skynex (Upgraded Oerlikon Anti-Aircraft Artillery System) is a modular and flexible, ground-based air defense system for the protection of stationary objects and facilities in the short and close range. It is state-of-the-art and capable of engaging up to four targets simultaneously at very close range, including ground targets.

The cannon-based anti-aircraft solutions from the Skynex product family are particularly suitable for close-range protection where guided missiles cannot be effective.

