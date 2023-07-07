Romania to become largest contributor of troops to EUFOR mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) recently established the number of troops that the country will contribute to overseas operations and missions, making it the largest contributor of troops to EUFOR mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Romanian Army will be able to provide a total of 5,646 military personnel and civilians for participation in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state in 2024, of which 2,526 will participate in missions and operations abroad, and 3,120 military personnel will be on standby within the national territory, with the possibility of being deployed upon order, according to News.ro.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will be able to participate in such missions and operations with 2,462 military and police personnel, of which 359 will participate in missions and operations abroad, and 2,103 will be on standby on national territory, deployable upon order.

The new element of CSAT's decision is the addition of a staff and servicing company to the EUFOR Althea operation in the theater of operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The increase will see Romania become the largest contributor of troops to the operation, with a force of over a thousand military personnel, both deployed in the theater and as part of the operation's reserves.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country plagued by interethnic tensions between Bosnians and the Serbian minority. Experts consistently cited by the international press believe that Russia is attempting to expand the conflict in this region, according to G4Media.

EUFOR’s Operation Althea, operating on a mandate from the UN Security Council, is to support the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina in maintaining a safe environment. The Multinational Battalion, EUFOR's military maneuver unit operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, comprises troops from Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Türkiye.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Euforbih.org)