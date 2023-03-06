Romania's AI government advisor accused of using image without permission

Honorary advisor ION, the first artificial intelligence (AI) bot that will help Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, was accused by Ciugud City Hall of "stealing" an image from a film of the city hall for its presentation video, G4media.ro reported.

ION responded on its Facebook page, saying that the videos were made available on the national broadcasting station TVR site. It also apologized for the situation created and gave up the image in question.

The new online advisor launched by Romania’s Government last week claims to be an AI-based bot able to screen online sources and inform the Government on key topics where the public could be consulted.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă introduced his new honorary adviser ION in the Government meeting on March 2, saying it will help the Executive be "informed in real time about the problems and wishes of the Romanians". For now, it is a Facebook page and a web page where people can express their concerns.

