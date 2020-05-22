Romania’s regulator body plans to auction 5G licenses in Q4

Romania's telecom regulator ANCOM will adopt in the third quarter of this year the documentation for the 5G tender. The institution thus estimates it will grant the licenses for the additional 5G spectrum in the fourth quarter of this year, said ANCOM vice president Eduard Lovin.

"We hope that we will grant licenses for the additional 5G spectrum in the fourth quarter of this year. We thought it was safer to postpone it until the end of this year. We want all the documentation to be adopted by the third quarter of this year," said Lovin, during the ZF Cybersecurity Trends 2020 video conference.

Romania was among the first European countries to launch 5G applications last year.

"The 5G technology is already available in Romania because three out of four operators on the market have launched 5G services on the local market," added Lovin.

In related news, the Government had on its agenda for the May 21 meeting a memorandum for setting up an inter-institutional 5G working group (committee) that will identify the necessary measures to ensure the security of 5G networks in Romania, under EU recommendations.

"The committee will continue to support the implementation of the EU approach to cybersecurity in 5G networks in general, as well as to take specific initiatives on measures and objectives in the toolkit, where it can add value," according to the memorandum.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)