Business
US ambassador in RO warns against Huawei’s 5G technologies
18 February 2020
US ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman on Monday, February 17, warned the Romanian authorities against using technology provided by Chinese group Huawei for developing the country’s 5G networks due to security threats.

“Contrary to popular marketing and public misconception, 5G is not synonymous with Chinese companies. American, European, and South Korean companies are leading the way on 5G development in markets around the world. 5G technology offers opportunity, but in the wrong hands, it threatens national security,” ambassador Zuckerman wrote in an Op-Ed on the Embassy’s website.

He points out that 5G networks represent critical infrastructure that will be the highways and byways of the digital economy.

“We must ensure to use companies that continue to develop trustworthy 5G technologies, companies such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and Qualcomm. These companies are a solution to the threat we face from technology companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party,” the US ambassador wrote.

“Huawei, in contrast to these trustworthy companies, was charged last week by the U.S. Department of Justice with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. As part of its decades-long scheme, Huawei paid bonuses to employees who stole confidential information from competitors in the United States,” he continued, adding that Chinese technology companies are required to share information and technology with Chinese military or intelligence authorities.

In August 2019, Romania and the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the safe development of 5G technology.

The memorandum sets out a number of criteria that companies participating in developing 5G networks should meet.

These criteria should request the bidders are "consistent with the rule of law" and "transparent", two factors that could put Huawei out of the race.

(Photo: C Suttipun Degad Dreamstime.com)

