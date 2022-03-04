Czech group Rohlik plans to create 1,000 jobs in Romania with its sezamo online supermarket

The sezamo online grocery retailer, which will be launched in Romania this spring by the Czech group Rohlik, will create approximately 1,000 jobs in the first year.

The company will start its local operations with 200 employees, and the team will increase by about 800 people after the launch.

sezamo currently has more than 100 jobs available in Romania. More than half of the jobs listed are for positions such as driver-courier and pickers (order handlers), the rest being available in departments such as Finance, Customer Care, People and Culture, Marketing, Quality, Logistics, IT, Fulfillment Center, Business Intelligence and in the Agile department, responsible for studying customer behaviour and needs.

sezamo is an online supermarket, part of the Czech group Rohlik, one of the most important e-grocery companies in Europe.

Already active in the Czech Republic (Rohlik.cz), Hungary (Kifli.hu), Austria (Gurkerl.at) and Germany (Knuspr.de), Rohlik will launch its operations in Romania, Italy and Spain in 2022, under the sezamo brand.

