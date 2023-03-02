Revenues of ROCA Industry up 24% YoY in 2022, ahead of planned BVB listing

ROCA Industry, the first Romanian holding of construction materials companies, launched by ROCA Investments, said its combined revenues rose by 24% YoY to RON 388 mln (almost EUR 80 mln) at the group level in 2022, according to the preliminary annual report for the year 2022.

“We are thus advancing to the next stage of development of the ROCA Industry: the listing on the BVB main market in 2023, together with a share capital increase,” said Ionuţ Bindea, president of the Board of Directors and Director General of ROCA Industry.

Resilient in the atypical market context marked by the increase in raw material costs throughout the year, the companies in the ROCA Industry portfolio had the ability to incorporate most of the costs in the price of the products sold, so that the EBITDA margin stood at 11% in 2022.

According to the preliminary report for 2022, the companies in the group achieved a combined EBITDA of RON 42.7 mln, respectively, a combined profit of RON 21.6 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)