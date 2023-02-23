Romanian sports betting company Superbet hires former Deezer CEO ahead of listing its shares

Romanian sports betting group Superbet, founded in 2008 and still controlled by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic, with Blackstone investment fund as a strategic investor, announced the appointment of Hans-Holger Albrecht, an experienced executive who served as Deezer CEO during 2015-2021, as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Hans-Holger Albrecht is the brother of the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen, according to News.ro.

The decision confirms the group's intention to list its shares on an international capital market in the coming years, with the aim of becoming one of the main players in the technology and entertainment industry globally.

Following this appointment, Sacha Dragic, founder and former Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD), becomes a member of the BoD.

Superbet Group is operating in 10 countries, the most important markets being Romania, Belgium and Poland.

(Photo source: Facebook/Superbet)