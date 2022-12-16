Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest

Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest will host the Summer in the City music festival in June next year, which features superstars Robbie Williams and Sam Smith as headliners.

They will be joined by Editors, LP, Calum Scott, and Abby Roberts, among other artists yet to be announced, the organizers said. The event is scheduled for June 3-4, 2023.

Robbie Williams returns to Bucharest after the sold-out show held in the same location in 2015. Thus, hits such as "Let Me Entertain You", "Angels", "Millenium", "She's the One", "I've Been Expecting You", and many others will be performed again in Bucharest's Constitutiei Square in 2023.

In addition to winning numerous awards and seeing his singles and albums topping many charts, Robbie Williams also holds a Guinness World Record for selling 1.6 million tickets in a single day.

Sam Smith is also one of the greatest English singers of all time, whose songs have gathered billions of views on streaming platforms. With an Oscar and four Grammys, Sam also received an American Music Award and a Golden Globe. And he is coming to Bucharest for the first time in 2023.

Two-day tickets for the Bucharest festival can be purchased online at Summercity.ro and Iabilet.ro. Early General Access passes cost RON 449 (then the price will increase from RON 499 to RON 669 on the day of the show), while Golden Circle tickets cost RON 839 (and then up to RON 1,119). In addition, 2,000 VIP tickets are also available for RON 1,679.

Summer in the City is a festival presented by Marcel Avram in collaboration with D&D, East European Production and Concerts East.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fabio Diena | Dreamstime.com)