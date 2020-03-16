Net average wage in Romania slows down to real 4.8% annual rise

The average net salary in Romania increased by 8.6% in January, compared to the same month of 2019, to RON 3,189 (EUR 666), according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, deflated by the consumer price index, the wages increased by 4.8% year-on-year (down from 8.6% year-on-year in December).

This was the second-lowest annual growth rate since the autumn of 2014, but this is partly the effect of the high base, as the year-end bonuses are paid in both January and December and the distribution may change from one year to another.

Last January, the net wages surged by a real rate of 14.4%.

However, a certain slowdown in the net wages is expected after four years of sustained expansion partly driven by the rising wages in the public sector (a driver expected to subdue in 2020).

The highest average net wage in January was recorded in information technology services activities (including IT services activities) - RON 7,478 (EUR 1,557), while the lowest average salary was in the hotel and restaurant industry - RON 1,803 (EUR 375).

