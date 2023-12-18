Politics

Ukraine, Romania settle dispute over Bystroye channel in Danube Delta

18 December 2023

The Romanian Ministry of the Environment announced that Ukraine can continue the works on the Bystroye channel in the Danube Delta, Free Europe reported.

However, the project carried out by Ukraine should comply with environmental protection provisions.

This decision follows compliance with the procedural steps provided for by the Espoo Convention and the bilateral agreement between the governments of Romania and Ukraine, signed on November 18, 2022, according to the press release of the Minister of the Environment.

At the last meeting of the Espoo Convention, on December 14-15, the Ukrainian delegation declared that it had taken all the necessary measures to terminate the initial project, considered non-compliant.

(Photo: Mykola Kalytchuk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

