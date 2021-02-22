Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Politics

First elements of HIMARS rocket system arrive in Romania

22 February 2021
The main elements of the first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to be operated by the Romanian Army arrived in Romania on Saturday, February 20.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the equipment and related materials will be transported to the 81st Tactical Operational Missile Battalion "Maior Gheorghe Sontu" from Focsani, the first unit of the Romanian Land Forces to get this system.

The acquisition of the HIMARS system was established by Law no. 46/2018, which provides for the purchase of three systems with 18 launching installations each. The acquisition also includes ammunition, control elements, sensors, logistics support, maintenance, cryptographic and special equipment, as well as staff training service at all necessary levels.

Romania paid USD 1.5 billion to purchase these HIMARS systems and is the first NATO state outside the United States to use such a system, according to G4media.ro

"Considering the diversity of situations in which the Romanian Army must participate with troops, both on the national territory and especially abroad, it is necessary to endow the structures belonging to the General Staff of the Land Forces with high-performance means of support […]. The multiple rocket launcher systems, an important part of the ground artillery system, will act independently or integrated with the other systems to accomplish the missions," the Ministry of Defense said.

Romanian Senate approves EUR 1.5 bln HIMARS project

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

