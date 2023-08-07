Romania takes steps against Wizz Air for repeated flight cancellations

Romania notified the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) about issues related to flights operated by Wizz Air in the country, announced Bogdan Mîndrescu, State Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, on his Facebook page on August 5.

The problem arose after the company cancelled nine flights in a single day, citing technical issues.

As a result, discussions were conducted with Wizz Air's management and representatives, including Yvonne Moynihan, Chief Corporate Officer of Wizz Air Group, Zsuzsanna Poss, Chief Communications and Customer Officer of Wizz Air Group, and Diarmuid O Conghaile, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, along with Horia Constantinescu, President of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC).

The Romanian authorities urgently requested Wizz Air's management to provide a concrete plan of measures aimed at reducing the number of flight cancellations caused by technical issues and ensuring the consistency of air travel.

The issue of flight crew exceeding the allowed working time limit was also addressed.

Furthermore, Horia Constantinescu informed Wizz Air representatives that he reported the situations arising in Romania to the European Authority for Passenger Rights, according to Digi24. The authorities made it clear to Wizz Air that they would closely monitor the situation and would not tolerate any deviations from international and national aviation regulations.

