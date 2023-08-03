Wizz Air launches regular flights from Brasov to London

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it would operate flights between Romania’s newest airport in Brasov and London, and the first aircraft coming from London landed on August 2.

The airport in Brasov operates at reduced capacity due to lack of personnel, and only one airline (Dan Air) has used it so far.

Flights to and from London will be operated by Wizz Air from Brasov Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Brasov residents also have the option of flying to London with Dan Air, a company that operates flights from Brasov to Rome, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Madrid, Barcelona, Brussels and Valencia as well.

Recently, Dan Air representatives announced the launch of three new direct flights from Brasov on Paris, Oslo and Dubai routes, operational from November. At the same time, charter flights to Antalya and Heraklion are still valid.

(Photo: 9parusnikov /Dreamstime)

