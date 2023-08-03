Business

Wizz Air launches regular flights from Brasov to London

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it would operate flights between Romania’s newest airport in Brasov and London, and the first aircraft coming from London landed on August 2.

The airport in Brasov operates at reduced capacity due to lack of personnel, and only one airline (Dan Air) has used it so far.

Flights to and from London will be operated by Wizz Air from Brasov Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Brasov residents also have the option of flying to London with Dan Air, a company that operates flights from Brasov to Rome, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Madrid, Barcelona, Brussels and Valencia as well.

Recently, Dan Air representatives announced the launch of three new direct flights from Brasov on Paris, Oslo and Dubai routes, operational from November. At the same time, charter flights to Antalya and Heraklion are still valid.

(Photo: 9parusnikov /Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Wizz Air launches regular flights from Brasov to London

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it would operate flights between Romania’s newest airport in Brasov and London, and the first aircraft coming from London landed on August 2.

The airport in Brasov operates at reduced capacity due to lack of personnel, and only one airline (Dan Air) has used it so far.

Flights to and from London will be operated by Wizz Air from Brasov Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Brasov residents also have the option of flying to London with Dan Air, a company that operates flights from Brasov to Rome, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Madrid, Barcelona, Brussels and Valencia as well.

Recently, Dan Air representatives announced the launch of three new direct flights from Brasov on Paris, Oslo and Dubai routes, operational from November. At the same time, charter flights to Antalya and Heraklion are still valid.

(Photo: 9parusnikov /Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges