Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:21
Business

Romania’s software industry to rise by 12.5% to EUR 8.2 bln in 2020

03 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's software industry will grow by some 12.5% in 2020 to reach an aggregate turnover of approximately EUR 8.2 billion, according to a KeysFin analysis.

The growth rate eased from 20% yoy in 2019, when the sector reached a turnover of 7.3 bln - 69% more than four years earlier, in 2015, the analysis reads.

However, official data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) show that the added value generated by the Information and Communication sector accelerated to +12.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, from a more moderate 8.1% yoy rise in 2019 (far from the 20% rise in revenues measured by KeysFin).

Irrespective of the metric used, the software remains one of the key industries for the country's economy, the share of the entire IT&C sector in total gross value added being 6.1% in 2019 and 7.9% in the first half of 2020.

The number of employees in the software industry has increased by 43.3% in the last five years, to 130,000 in 2019.

The tight labor market led to an increase in the average cost per employee by almost 45% over the last five years and by 9% compared to 2018, to EUR 25,500 in 2019.

In 2019, over 24,000 software companies were active in Romania, 6.2% more than in 2018 and 38.9% more than in 2015. Of these, 22,600 were micro-companies, 1,100 were small companies, 328 medium companies, and 20 large companies.

The largest share of turnover was generated by medium-sized companies, with 37.4% of the total, followed by corporations with 25.7%, small companies with 19.8%, and micro-enterprises with 17.1%.

The ten largest companies in the industry accumulated a turnover of approximately EUR 1.3 billion, representing 17.6% of the total.

The largest software company in Romania remains Oracle Romania, with a turnover of over EUR 200 mln (2.7% of the total), followed by IBM Romania (EUR 197 mln - 2.6% of the total), Ericsson Telecommunications Romania (EUR 161 mln, 2.2% of the total), Bitdefender (EUR 140 mln), and Endava Romania (EUR 135 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 08:20
27 October 2020
Business
Bolt expands software development team in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:21
Business

Romania’s software industry to rise by 12.5% to EUR 8.2 bln in 2020

03 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's software industry will grow by some 12.5% in 2020 to reach an aggregate turnover of approximately EUR 8.2 billion, according to a KeysFin analysis.

The growth rate eased from 20% yoy in 2019, when the sector reached a turnover of 7.3 bln - 69% more than four years earlier, in 2015, the analysis reads.

However, official data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) show that the added value generated by the Information and Communication sector accelerated to +12.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, from a more moderate 8.1% yoy rise in 2019 (far from the 20% rise in revenues measured by KeysFin).

Irrespective of the metric used, the software remains one of the key industries for the country's economy, the share of the entire IT&C sector in total gross value added being 6.1% in 2019 and 7.9% in the first half of 2020.

The number of employees in the software industry has increased by 43.3% in the last five years, to 130,000 in 2019.

The tight labor market led to an increase in the average cost per employee by almost 45% over the last five years and by 9% compared to 2018, to EUR 25,500 in 2019.

In 2019, over 24,000 software companies were active in Romania, 6.2% more than in 2018 and 38.9% more than in 2015. Of these, 22,600 were micro-companies, 1,100 were small companies, 328 medium companies, and 20 large companies.

The largest share of turnover was generated by medium-sized companies, with 37.4% of the total, followed by corporations with 25.7%, small companies with 19.8%, and micro-enterprises with 17.1%.

The ten largest companies in the industry accumulated a turnover of approximately EUR 1.3 billion, representing 17.6% of the total.

The largest software company in Romania remains Oracle Romania, with a turnover of over EUR 200 mln (2.7% of the total), followed by IBM Romania (EUR 197 mln - 2.6% of the total), Ericsson Telecommunications Romania (EUR 161 mln, 2.2% of the total), Bitdefender (EUR 140 mln), and Endava Romania (EUR 135 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 08:20
27 October 2020
Business
Bolt expands software development team in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform