Bolt expands software development team in Romania

Bolt, the biggest European competitor for American mobility group Uber, has expanded its software development team in Romania by 25% this year, to 50 people.

Next year, the company targets an increase of 30-40%.

Romanian specialists are developing new solutions, functionalities of the platform and applications and services for all European Bolt subsidiaries.

This year they were involved in projects to launch food delivery services and electric scooter rental in several cities on the continent.

“Currently, we are 50 colleagues in the division - half are working on the geographic map systems necessary for the mobility application, and the other half are working on the Bolt Food application,” explained Horia Coman, head of the Bolt software development division in Romania.

The whole team in Romania is currently working from home. Bolt is present in Romania with passenger transport services, product transport (Bolt Business), electric scooter rental, food delivery (Bolt Food), and the software development division that serves all of its European subsidiaries.

Bolt services are available in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, and Constanta.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com