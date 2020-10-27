Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 08:20
Business

Bolt expands software development team in Romania

27 October 2020
Bolt, the biggest European competitor for American mobility group Uber, has expanded its software development team in Romania by 25% this year, to 50 people.

Next year, the company targets an increase of 30-40%.

Romanian specialists are developing new solutions, functionalities of the platform and applications and services for all European Bolt subsidiaries.

This year they were involved in projects to launch food delivery services and electric scooter rental in several cities on the continent.

“Currently, we are 50 colleagues in the division - half are working on the geographic map systems necessary for the mobility application, and the other half are working on the Bolt Food application,” explained Horia Coman, head of the Bolt software development division in Romania.

The whole team in Romania is currently working from home. Bolt is present in Romania with passenger transport services, product transport (Bolt Business), electric scooter rental, food delivery (Bolt Food), and the software development division that serves all of its European subsidiaries.

Bolt services are available in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, and Constanta. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

