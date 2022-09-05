The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romania continues its athletic winning streak, having claimed 5 gold and 4 silver medals on Sunday, September 4, at the sixth edition of the European Under-23 Rowing Championships, held in Hazewinkel, Belgium.

30 European countries competed in the event.

Romania finished at the top of the medals’ table for the second year in a row with an impressive total of five gold and four silver medals.

Poland, Italy, and Greece each won three gold medals, while host nation Belgium won two.

Overall, 18 out of the 30 participating nations took home medals.

The first gold medal won by the Romanians was in the men's coxed four by the crew composed of Andrei-Petrișor Axintoi, Alexandru Gherasim, Florin Arteni, Alexandru-Laurențiu Danciu, and Maria-Antonia Iancu. The athletes won against the Italian crew, finishing the final race with a time of 06:28.96, according to the Romanian Federation’s Facebook page.

The second gold medal was obtained in the women's four by the crew formed by Estera Vîlceanu, Alina-Maria Baletchi, Manuela Lungu, and Geanina Dumitrița Juncanariu. With a time of 06:54.19, the athletes won against the Polish and British crews.

“The Romanian national anthem would be heard three more times,” writes worldrowing.com, “with dominant performances in the women’s quadruple sculls and in both the men’s and the women’s eights.

The women’s quadruple sculls crew was composed of Emanuela-Ioana Ciotău, Cristina Druga, Alexandra Ungureanu, and Patricia Cireș, who beat the Czech and Polish crews.

The crew that won the women’s eight against Germany with a time of 06:28.28, was composed of Amalia Bucu, Andreea Iorgovan, Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vîlceanu, Alina-Maria Baletchi, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Geanina Dumitrița Juncanariu, Alice-Elena Turcanu, Elena Suta and Victoria-Ștefania Petreanu.

The crew that won the men’s eight against Poland and Great Britain with a time of 05:41.44 was composed of Andrei-Petrișor Axintoi, Alexandru Gherasim, Florin Ceobanu, Andrei Lungu, Andrei Mândrilă, Claudiu Neamțu, Florin Arteni, Alexandru-Laurențiu Danciu and Maria-Antonia Iancu.

In the women's four, the crew composed of Amalia Bucu, Larisa Bogdan, Lorena Constantin, Iuliana Timoc and Victoria-Stefania Petreanu won silver.

The men's double sculls crew composed of Andrei Mândrilă and Claudiu Neamțu also won silver, as did the men's quadruple sculls crew composed of Sebastian Timiș, Ionuț Pavel, Constantin-Emanuele Sterea and Iliuță-Leontin Nuțescu.

A silver medal went to Andrada-Maria Moroșanu and Iulia-Liliana Bălăucă in the women's double.

Romania participated in the Championships with a total of 12 crews.

(Photo source: Romanian Rowing Federation)