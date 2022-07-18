Romania to purchase French submarines and helicopters

The plan of acquisitions of the Romanian Army includes French submarines Scorpene and French helicopters, minister of defence Vasile Dincu announced, adding that a letter of intent was signed with the French minister of defence in this regard.

"We have signed a letter of intent with the French minister of defence for a future project, and we have begun the process of bringing the new equipment to Parliament: it is about Scorpene submarines and helicopters. It is a letter of intent made with the French government, and we want to implement this project," he said, quoted by Bursa.

The Romanian minister of defence said that he is working on a draft bill that will provide for shorter deadlines for the public procurement procedures in the sector of defence.

However, he said, the waiting time when it comes to military orders has increased recently, after the war started in Ukraine.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

