Business

Romania's gross foreign debt rises by 7.4 bln in 2021

15 February 2022
Romania's total gross external debt, public and private, has increased by EUR 7.44 bln in 2021 to a total of EUR 134.2 bln (56% of GDP), according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Of the total volume, as of December 31, 2021, the long-term external debt amounted to EUR 97 bln (72.3% of the total), increasing by 3.7% compared to December 2020, and the short-term external debt was EUR 37.2 bln (27.7% of total external debt), up 11.9%.

As of the end of 2021, the direct external public debt was EUR 57.9 bln, increasing by EUR 679 mln compared to the end of 2020, when it stood at EUR 57.3 bln.

