Romania Insider
25 June 2020
Business
Romania to invest EUR 5.7 bln in agricultural infrastructure under EU's Recovery Facility
25 June 2020
Romania will use EUR 2.5 billion out of the EUR 33 billion expected from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility to rehabilitate its entire irrigation infrastructure, agriculture minister Adrian Oros announced on Wednesday, June 24, Agerpres reported.

Another EUR 2.1 bln will be used to combat soil erosion, and EUR 1.1 bln will go into drainage infrastructure.

These are the first concrete projects outlined by the Government officials for using the EUR 33 bln the country expects to receive under the European Union’s EUR 750 bln facility.

Two-thirds of these funds should come as grants, which will be financed by the Commission from new taxes and contributions levied to member states or large companies.

The money from the Recovery and Resilience Facility will be used for the strategic projects outlined.

Meanwhile, the funds available under the National Strategic Plan 2021-2027 (multiannual financial framework) will remain dedicated to direct payments and subsidies for farmers, minister Oros explained.

(Photo: Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

(Photo: Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

