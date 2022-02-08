Romania to unlock EUR 100 mln aid to Moldova during joint Government meeting

The common infrastructure and development projects and the EUR 100 mln non-reimbursable financial assistance agreement are the main topics on the agenda of the joint meeting of the Romanian and Moldovan governments scheduled for February 12 in Chisinau, Moldovan president Maia Sandu announced in a statement ahead of the event.

"A very important agreement on the agenda of the government meeting refers to the construction of a new bridge over Prut river, in Ungheni, a communication route of great importance that will facilitate mobility, trade, but will also be a source of jobs. Another extremely important program is the financial assistance of EUR 100 mln. A large part of this will be allocated, as we promised, for the development of our villages and towns. For water and sewerage networks, rehabilitation of educational and cultural institutions," Maia Sandu said, quoted by Deschide.md.

This is the next step, after the signing of the roadmap between the Republic of Moldova and Romania on November 23 in Bucharest, when Maia Sandu paid a visit to Romania.

"The common agenda also includes the elimination of roaming tariffs for mobile telephony," Sandu added.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

