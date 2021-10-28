Romania photo of the day: Danish medical team arrives in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients

A Danish medical team arrived in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients at the Matei Balş Institute, one of the city’s main hospitals treating coronavirus cases.

The team of three doctors and six nurses (Photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos) will be accompanied by specialists from the Danish Emergency Management Agency DEMA, the local Department for Emergency Situations DSU said.

They arrived in Romania after the country requested help via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as it faces a fourth wave of the pandemic that has brought record-high numbers of cases, deaths, and hospital admissions. In Romania, around 37% of those older than 18 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Meanwhile, Denmark had an uptake of full vaccination of 88%, according to the same source. It reported 1,871 cases on October 27, according to data from the Danish Health Authority. The same day, Romania reported 14,950 cases and 512 deaths.

This summer, Romania announced it was selling 1 million vaccine doses to Denmark as the Government didn’t expect to use it because of the low interest in vaccination.

In mid-October, Denmark also sent portable ventilators and oxygen concentrators via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Via the mechanism, Romania received aid from several countries. It received equipment from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Poland, and medicines from Italy, Austria, and France. In its turn, Moldova sent a team of doctors and nurses. Romania has also transferred Covid-19 patients to Hungary, Poland, and Austria. Serbia also sent medicines and equipment, while interim deputy PM Kelemen Hunor announced on October 28 that Hungary would send a transport of medicines and equipment.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

