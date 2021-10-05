Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Covid-19: Romania's daily tally hits new record as more than 15,000 cases reported

05 October 2021
A total of 15,037 Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the country, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic and the first time it exceeded the 15,000 threshold. 

Bucharest added 2,515 cases, Cluj county 554, Timiș 507, Prahova 481, Constanța 463, and Iași 443.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 37,929 after 252 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, another record high. Of these, 238 were patients with prior conditions, and 227 were not vaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals reached 14,402 on October 5. Of these, 1,480 are admitted to intensive care units. Of the admitted Covid-19 patients, 407 are minors, the authorities said in the daily report

In the past 24 hours, 77,738 tests were carried out: 26,554 PCR ones and 51,184 rapid tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,289,156 Covid-19 cases were reported in the country, and 1,139,310 patients have recovered.

Romanian hospitals suspend non-urgent activity for 30 days to handle Covid-19 wave

