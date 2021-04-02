Over 100 Romanian citizens blocked at Mexico’s Cancun airport

Over 100 Romanian citizens have been blocked for several days at the Cancun International Airport in Mexico.

The Mexican authorities took their ID papers and mobile phones immediately after they landed and didn’t allow them to enter the country.

Moreover, the Romanian tourists were reportedly held in improper conditions without food or water.

Romania’s foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu demanded that the Mexican authorities should respect the rights of the Romanian citizens.

“The fact that a sovereign state decides on the access of aliens to its territory must not and cannot violate their rights in the process of implementing such decisions. Offensive situations must be eliminated, Romanian citizens must be treated with respect,” Aurescu said.

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry also advised Romanian citizens to avoid traveling to Mexico.

Apparently, the Mexican authorities’ decision to prevent Romanian citizens from entering the country may been prompted by Romanian gangs that have been running massive ATM skimming operations in Cancun, according to Digi24.ro.

(Photo: Pixabay)

