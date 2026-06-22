Exhibition on Romanian Avant-Garde opens in Palermo

Works by Marcel Iancu, Maxy, Victor Brauner, Hans Mattis-Teutsch, Corneliu Michailescu, Apcar Baltazar, and other artists who helped define Romanian artistic modernity are on display in Palermo until September 27 as part of the exhibition The Romanian Avant-Garde: Works and Networks, 1907–1947.

The show, curated by Erwin Kessler, explores the history of the Romanian avant-garde and the connections that Romanian artists forged with the major European artistic movements of the first half of the twentieth century.

It traces the chronological development of the Romanian avant-garde, from the Expressionism and Modernism of the early twentieth century, through the emergence of Constructivist, Cubist, and Surrealist movements, to the transformations that took place after the Second World War.

It also features works shown to the public for the first time, as well as magazines and documents illustrating collaborations between Romanian artists and avant-garde networks in Europe, the United States, Japan, and Latin America.

The exhibition is part of the Romania–Italy Cultural Year 2026 program, a cultural diplomacy initiative undertaken by the two countries.

(Photo: Muzeul Național de Artă al României Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com