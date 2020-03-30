Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 15:24
Social
Romania enters fourth stage of Covid-19 epidemic with 1,500 ventilators
30 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After 1,952 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Romania on March 30 (13:00), the country is preparing to enter the fourth scenario of the coronavirus epidemic, when the threshold of 2,000 cases is exceeded.

Almost 1,500 mechanical ventilators, essential devices for Covid-19 patients in critical condition, are available in intensive care units in Romania, health minister Nelu Tătaru told G4Media.ro on Monday, March 30.

At the same time, the authorities are currently undertaking the purchase of another 2,000 ventilators, he told G4media.ro. However, their delivery depends on finding the providers, the restrictions imposed by the governments of the exporting countries, and the existing manufacturing capacity.

At a potential epidemic peak of 10,000 Covid-19 patients, critical cases account for 10% of the total. If the peak does not come suddenly, the support capacity offered by the existing ventilators will not be exceeded, Tătaru said.

The health minister explained that, in addition to mechanical ventilators, doctors can use the existing anesthesia machines and monitored beds.

According to data from the National Public Health Institute quoted by G4media.ro, hospitals reported having 2,816 mechanical ventilators, 1,987 anesthesia machines, and 7,670 monitors. However, not all of the equipment is in use, medical sources explained.

With a population of in between 19 and 19.5 people at the beginning of 2019, according to data from the National Statics Institute, Romania has around 7 (7.7 – 7.8) ventilators per 100,000 people.

If all the reported 2,816 ventilators were in use, then around 14 (14.3 – 14.7) devices would be available per 100,000 people.

On Friday, March 27, Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, said that he was most worried about the capacity of the intensive care units because a mechanical ventilator is used for three weeks, on average, on a patient, while Romania has 1,300 such devices.

Countries everywhere are looking to buy more ventilators as hospitals face shortages of equipment because of the large number of Covid-19 patients needing treatment. In mid-March, Germany was looking to buy 10,000 such devices, while Italy 5,000, Reuters reported.

In Romania, the project of a locally-designed ventilator, developed in Timişoara, is going into testing phase this week. Meanwhile, the Romanian companies in the automotive industry have formed a group with the aim of starting production of medical mechanical ventilators, economy minister Virgil Popescu announced.

(Photo: Lorenzo Capunata/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 15:24
Social
Romania enters fourth stage of Covid-19 epidemic with 1,500 ventilators
30 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After 1,952 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Romania on March 30 (13:00), the country is preparing to enter the fourth scenario of the coronavirus epidemic, when the threshold of 2,000 cases is exceeded.

Almost 1,500 mechanical ventilators, essential devices for Covid-19 patients in critical condition, are available in intensive care units in Romania, health minister Nelu Tătaru told G4Media.ro on Monday, March 30.

At the same time, the authorities are currently undertaking the purchase of another 2,000 ventilators, he told G4media.ro. However, their delivery depends on finding the providers, the restrictions imposed by the governments of the exporting countries, and the existing manufacturing capacity.

At a potential epidemic peak of 10,000 Covid-19 patients, critical cases account for 10% of the total. If the peak does not come suddenly, the support capacity offered by the existing ventilators will not be exceeded, Tătaru said.

The health minister explained that, in addition to mechanical ventilators, doctors can use the existing anesthesia machines and monitored beds.

According to data from the National Public Health Institute quoted by G4media.ro, hospitals reported having 2,816 mechanical ventilators, 1,987 anesthesia machines, and 7,670 monitors. However, not all of the equipment is in use, medical sources explained.

With a population of in between 19 and 19.5 people at the beginning of 2019, according to data from the National Statics Institute, Romania has around 7 (7.7 – 7.8) ventilators per 100,000 people.

If all the reported 2,816 ventilators were in use, then around 14 (14.3 – 14.7) devices would be available per 100,000 people.

On Friday, March 27, Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, said that he was most worried about the capacity of the intensive care units because a mechanical ventilator is used for three weeks, on average, on a patient, while Romania has 1,300 such devices.

Countries everywhere are looking to buy more ventilators as hospitals face shortages of equipment because of the large number of Covid-19 patients needing treatment. In mid-March, Germany was looking to buy 10,000 such devices, while Italy 5,000, Reuters reported.

In Romania, the project of a locally-designed ventilator, developed in Timişoara, is going into testing phase this week. Meanwhile, the Romanian companies in the automotive industry have formed a group with the aim of starting production of medical mechanical ventilators, economy minister Virgil Popescu announced.

(Photo: Lorenzo Capunata/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns